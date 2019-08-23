Zarif calls talks with Macron on nuclear deal ‘constructive’

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said talks he held on Friday in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron on how to implement the 2015 nuclear deal were productive”, according to the IRNA news agency.

Zarif said the talks on the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, were continuation of telephone conversations between President Hassan Rouhani and Macron.

“France presented some suggestions to Iran on how to implement the JCPOA and the steps that both sides need to take. We also presented some suggestions on how to fully implement the JCPOA,” Zarif stated.

“The talks were good and productive,” he said, adding, “Of course, it depends on how the European Union can carry out the commitments within the JCPOA and also the commitments that they made after the JCPOA and America’s exit.”

Zarif reiterated Tehran’s long-held position that it is not possible to renegotiate the nuclear deal.

As Macron will be hosting the G-7 summit on August 24-26 it is an opportunity for France and other countries signatory to the JCPOA to discuss the issue with the G-7 members, Zarif remarked.

“Now that the G7 summit is being held, there will be an opportunity for Mr. Macron and other European members of the 4+1 [JCPOA negotiators] to talk to the other G7 members.”

The G-7 includes Japan, Italy, Canada, Germany, France, Britain, and the United States.

The United States left from the JCPOA in May 2018. Since then, it has slapped the harshest sanctions in history against Iran.

PA/PA