MovieScore Media to release “The Last Fiction” soundtrack 

TEHRAN – The soundtrack from the acclaimed Iranian animated movie “The Last Fiction” by Ashkan Rahgozar is scheduled to be released by MovieScore Media, a Swedish record label devoted to original film scores, the Hoorakhsh Studio in Tehran announced on Saturday.

Iranian musician Christophe Rezai is the composer of the score for “The Last Fiction”, which is based on a story from the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of the Persian poet Ferdowsi.

The album is due to be released on Amazon, iTunes and the Spotify music services.

Vocalist Shahram Nazeri sang the closing credits song in “The Last Fiction”.

Singers Mostafa Mahmudi, Haleh Seifizadeh and Majid Eslami, as well as dotar player Morteza Gudarzi and guitarist Kaveh Yaghmai, collaborated in this project.

Marc Blanes Matas, a top international expert on sound recording, mixing, mastering and music production also collaborated in this project.

“The Last Fiction” is about Zahak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamshid in Persia. The young and naive hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology that reveals human nature.

The animation won the Cocomics Music Prize at the 20th Bucheon International Animation Film Festival in the South Korean city in 2018.

An all-star cast including Parviz Parastui, Leila Hatami, Hamed Behdad, Baran Kowsari, Ashkan Khatibi, Akbar Zanjanpur and Farrokh Nemati lent their voices to the characters in the project.

MovieScore Media was founded by former journalist Mikael Carlsson in November 2005. The company has released over 300 score albums and received one Grammy Award nomination and multiple nominations for the “Soundtrack Label of the Year” awarded by the International Film Music Critics Association.

Among the many acclaimed albums are “Merlin” (Rob Lane), “Let the Right One In” (Johan Soderqvist), “Pandorum” (Michl Britsch) and “Submarine” (Andrew Hewitt).

Photo: The album cover of “The Last Fiction” composed by Christophe Rezai.

