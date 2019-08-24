Leader names new chief of Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly

TEHRAN – In a decree on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Hojatoleslam Reza Ramezani as the new secretary general of the Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly.

In his decree, the Leader described Ramezani as a committed and experienced person who is suitable for the position, according to the official website of Ayatollah Khamenei.

He also thanked Hojatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari for his sincere work and efforts during his tenure as secretary general.

MH/PA