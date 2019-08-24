Rouhani, cabinet team renew loyalty to Imam Khomeini

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet team on Saturday visited the shrine of Imam Khomeini in south of Tehran to renew their faithfulness to the founder of the Islamic Republic.

The visit took place on Government Week. It commemorates the late President Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar along with other government officials who lost their lives in a terrorist bombing by MKO (also called MEK) in Tehran on August 30, 1981.

Speaking while visiting the mausoleum, Rouhani said unity and resistance will disappoint enemies in the face of economic sanctions.

“Undoubtedly, we will pass this historic turn and make enemies disappointed through unity among the government, the people and all the highly talented ones. It is unity, endeavor and resistance that will make enemies disappointed,” he said at the ceremony.

He said, “Enemies’ plots will end when they are disappointed with causing harms to the system. Enemy’s disappointment is our great objective. People’s hope on future is another objective of ours. As long as this hope endures, this path will also be carried on.”

Elsewhere, he said that the government will focus on the people’s well-being with all power.

He also told his opponents that they will not be “strengthened” by undermining his government.

“We applied all our power to have good relations with the East and the West, however, an amateur government caused our people many troubles… there is no way but unity and integrity to change the situation,” Rouhani stated.

Rouhani said that despite the U.S. “increased pressure targeting the Iranian population over the past year”, he believes the country’s economic situation is showing signs of improvement.

“A recent bimonthly report along with statistics released yesterday by the Statistical Center of Iran reported that monthly inflation has decreased compared to previous months,” Press TV quoted Rouhani as saying.

NA/PA