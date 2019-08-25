Adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Titowak Theater Group led by Iranian director Ebrahim Poshtkuhi plans to stage a loose adaptation of prominent English playwright William Shakespeare’s “Othello” at Tehran’s City Theater Complex in late September.

Poshtkuhi has renamed the play “Hey Othello, Only Pet Crabs Nest in Bed Sheets” for performance in Iran, he said in a press release on Sunday.

“Othello” is about a Moorish general in the Venetian army, Othello and his treacherous ensign, Iago.

Iago is furious about being overlooked for promotion and plots to take revenge against Othello. He manipulates Othello into believing his wife Desdemona is unfaithful, stirring Othello’s jealousy. Othello allows jealousy to consume him, murders Desdemona and then kills himself.

The story of “Hey Othello, Only Pet Crabs Nest in Bed Sheets” is set in magic realism style in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

Poshtkuhi’s previous adaptation of Shakespeare’s works “Hey Macbeth, Only the First Dog Knows Why It Is Barking”, which went on stage in 2009, was acclaimed in Iranian and international events.

Photo: A poster for Ebrahim Poshtkuhi’s play “Hey Othello, Only Pet Crabs Nest In Bed Sheets”.

ABU/MMS/YAW