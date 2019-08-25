“Green House” actor Dariush Asadzadeh dies at 96

TEHRAN – The veteran stage and screen actor Dariush Asadzadeh, who played roles in the popular TV series “The Green House” and “Samndun” during the 1990s, died at his home in Tehran on Sunday, his family lawyer announced. He was 96.

Asadzadeh was born in Kermanshah and began his acting career when he was 20 and worked for many years as an actor, writer and theater director.

He was the manager of the Tehran Theater, which was later renamed the Nasr Theater. He was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 7th Shahr International Film Festival in July.

The actor has compiled a book on the history of Iranian theater under the title “A Journey in History of Iranian Theater before the Advent of Islam until 1979”.

Published in 2011, the book reviews the history of Iranian theater from the Achaemenid era to 1979 when the Shah’s regime was overthrown by the Islamic revolution.

“I have been acting on the stage in Iran since the 1940s and I have witnessed many incidents in the course of Iranian theater. Hence, I am the best one to comment on this subject,” Asadzadeh once said.

Asadzadeh has played in over 100 movies and TV series, including “The Green House” co-directed by Bijan Birang and Masud Rassam, “The Spouse” by Mehdi Fakhimzadeh and “Samandun” by Nasser Hashemi.

Photo: Actor Dariush Asadzadeh in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW