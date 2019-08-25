Zarif pays surprise visit to France

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Biarritz, France, where the G7 leaders were meeting.

The visit came only hours after sources said French President Immanuel Macron had been given mission by his G7 counterparts to engage in talks with Iran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi confirmed Zarif’s trip in a tweet, saying the top Iranian diplomat was going to “continue talks over recent initiatives between the presidents of Iran and France” to save the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

The spokesman maintained that there would be no meeting between Iranian and American officials during Zarif’s trip.

SP/PA