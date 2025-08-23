Title: A Persian handicraft shop bridging China and Iran

At least Majid and Massoud Shamaeizadeh are easy enough to tell apart by their voices. The twin brothers, though, are a different story. Not only do they share many same features, but on the day of the interview, they even wore the same shirt and glasses.

Reporter: “Did you dress like this on purpose to confuse us which one is whom?”

Massoud: “Exactly (laugh).”

That close bond between the twin brothers shows up in many other parts of their lives, including when making the major life decision of movingto China in their 30s, bringing along their wives and children, even though one of the babies was less than a year old.

Majid: “When we make a decision to come here, I talked with my wife, and he talked with his wife. And both of them accepted immediately.”

Majid Shamaeizadeh (right) and Massoud Shamaeizadeh (left) at a Persian culture event in Hangzhou, 2024. (Photo provided by the Shamaeizadeh brothers)

Coming from a country with a deep musical heritage, the brothers are accomplished in a wide range of instruments. Over the years, the family band that includes their children has performed across nearly everyprovince in China.

For Majid and Massoud, it’s about more than entertainment. They see it as their responsibility to share Iranian culture in China, to promote exchanges between the two peoples, and perhaps most importantly, also passing their heritage down to their kids, through music and many little traditions that have become part of their life in China.

Majid: “Many friends tell us that when we they talk with our children, they say, they don't look like a Iranian children that have been grown up in other countries.”

Massoud: “We hope to keep our own culture and understanding about our culture for our families, children, and friends.”

Since their second year in China, the brothers have earned a living by exporting industrial goods from China to Iran. As Majid puts it, that keeps the bank accounts happy. But importing Iranian carpets, enamel, turquoise and other handicrafts to China is what keeps their hearts happy.

And now, on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, the brothers showcase Persian art to a growing online audience. They post videos about the inspirations behind carpets, the techniques of enamel and Khatam, and of course, the sounds of their instruments.

Their account, under their Chinese names, has about six thousand followers. Not a huge number, but their posts often draw hundreds of likes. In the comment section, people thank them for the dedication behind their crafts, ask where to buy them, or even stop by the shop in person.

Massoud: “So many people come here and maybe they have earlier. They have seen our movies, more videos on our accounts, and they come here to understand more or deeper.”

Majid: “I believe that everything we do about Iran culture and Iran art here, it will help Iranian image in China and it works. But anyway, we are a small company, and we have some limitations to promote our culture.”

Small steps, but powerful ones.

Photo: The Iranian twin brothers at a music event organized by the Central Conservatory of Music in 2023. (Photo provided by the Shamaeizadehbrothers)

Video link: https://x.com/CGTNRadio/status/1958781849926328770

About Author: Li Yunqi is a journalist with CGTN Radio, focusing on consumer habits among China's younger generation, developments in the ESG sector and cultural trends.