Israel is certain of defeat in any war on Lebanon

TEHRAN- Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Sunday condemned Israel drone attack and said resistance path has prospered thanks to his eminence.

Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech during the ceremony titled “The Nation’s Safeguard”.

“The great public attendance at this ceremony is the first response to the Israeli air raids on Syria last night”, Nasrallah said.

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that two Israeli drones had crashed in a stronghold of the Hezbollah resistance movement in the south of the capital, Beirut.

“Two drones belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace (at dawn)... over the southern suburbs of Beirut. The first fell while the second exploded in the air causing material damage,” it said in a statement.

The Lebanese army also said that it had sealed off the area and that military police had opened an investigation into the incident.

Nasrallah also congratulates the Bekaa locals and the rest of the Lebanese on the Second Liberation Day which marks defeating the terrorist groups on the northeastern border with Syria.

“I also felicitate the Syrians on the Second Liberation Day because Syria benefited greatly from the victory’, he added.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Sunday that an Israeli drone that exploded over Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight was “blatant aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri also said on Sunday the fall of two Israeli drones in Beirut was a threat to regional stability that heightened tensions, describing it as an open attack on the country’s sovereignty.

Hariri said he was in consultations with President Michel Aoun on what next steps would be undertaken over what he called the “new aggression”. He said there was also a heavy presence of planes in the sky over the capital and its suburbs, his office said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif also said that the first drone had fallen on a building housing Hezbollah’s media office in the Moawwad neighborhood of Beirut’s Dahieh suburb.

