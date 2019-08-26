Iranian media angered at football chief’s comments over journalists’ limitation

TEHRAN – Sports media showed dissatisfaction over the president of Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) Mehdi Taj’s claims about restriction on journalists’ activity.

Taj said the football federation will impose a four-year ban on the journalists who ask irrelevant questions from the coaches at the press conference.

Many sports journalists have hit out at Taj’s claims and said that he has no right to restrict freedom of press.

“Iranian sports journalists must respect the law at their work but Taj, as football federation’s president, cannot impose ban on the reporters. He has no legal right to ban them,” Iranian Legal Counsel Gholamreza Rafiei told IRNA.

Shortly after, the Iran football federation announced that it was a 'misunderstanding' and there will be no ban or restriction on journalists’ activity.