Ansarifard named general manager of Persepolis

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club appointed former midfielder Mohammadhassan Ansarifard as general manager of the team on Tuesday.

Ansarifard has replaced Iraj Arab in the club.

It’s his second stint as general manager in Persepolis. Ansarifard worked two years at the club as general manager from 2005 to 2007.

Ansarifard, 56, is a well-known name for Persepolis’s fans as he led the Iranian team to their first ever title in the Asian Cup Winners' Cup as a player in 1991.

Persepolis defeated Bahrain’s Muharraq 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, thanks to a his right-footed shot from outside the box.

Ansarifard also invited German giants Bayern Munich to Azadi Stadium for a friendly match in 2006.

Iran and Persepolis legendary goalkeeper Ahmadreza Abedzadeh was honored by the club with a testimonial game against Bayern, where Felix Magath’s team beat Persepolis 2-1.

“I am very happy to be appointed as Persepolis general manager, however I know that I have a difficult task ahead of me. We want to defend our titles in league and Hazfi Cup and win AFC Champions League, that’s why I am here,” Ansarifard told the reporters.

“We need fans’ supports to continue our winning way. Our team have the potential to win ACL title. We want to reduce the financial problems in the club and make our fans happy because they deserve it,” he added.