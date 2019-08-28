“9 O’clock” directors top at Marivan Intl. Street Theater Festival

TEHRAN – Mokhtar Mohammadi from Iran and Asu Akram Ahmad from the Iraqi Kurdistan region won the award for best director for their play “9 O’clock” at the 14th Marivan International Street Theater Festival, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

Written by Mohammadi, the play also received the best plot and idea award.

Hayk Esrafilian from Armenia won the best actor award for his role in “Mime Theater, Way Way”. He also received an honorable mention for directing the play.

The award for best composer went to David Priverian for his collaboration in “Mime Theater, Way Way”.

Nasrin Babai from Iran was crowned best actress for her role in “The Doll’s Blood”, while the play brought Yasser Mirhamidi the award for best set designer.

The winner received their awards during the closing ceremony held at the Niru and Neshat Hall in the northwestern Iranian city of Marivan.

In the national section, Afshin Khedri was named the best director for his work “There Is No Woman Here”.

Shirin Shahverdi’s play “Defeating the Unemployment Ogre” won the audience award.

The 14th Marivan International Street Theater Festival opened on August 23, and troupes from Iran and other countries, including Brazil, Italy, Ukraine and Russia, performed on the streets and alleys of Marivan and the villages nearby.

Photo: Directors Asu Akram Ahmad (L) from Iraq and Mokhtar Mohammadi from Iran hold their award for best director for their co-production “9 O’clock” during the closing ceremony of the 14th Marivan International Street Theater Festival at Niru and Neshat Hall in Marivan on August 27, 2019. (ILNA/Mohammad-Latif Hosseininasab)

