National Festival of Youth Music honors 110 top musicians 

TEHRAN – The 13th National Festival of Youth Music was brought to an end at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Tuesday, honoring the top 110 promising young musicians.

The closing ceremony of the festival was attended by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, jury member Hossein Alizadeh and a number of art and cultural officials.

“A jury composed of 110 master musicians judged the performers who competed in several sections of classical and folk performances during the event,” director of the festival Tuman As’adi said at the ceremony.

Alizadeh next said that the persistence of the festival over the past years has helped the cultural event flourish.

“The participating youth are really unique musicians, and what has made this festival strong is that it has turned into a symbol for the appearance of all types of musicians from all Iranian provinces, and that no individual can humiliate it any longer,” the celebrated tar virtuoso added.

“Our major concern is the future of these young musicians whose talents have been discovered at this festival, but their talents might be wasted due to the lack of an organization to manage them,” he regretted.

Alizadeh asked cultural officials to make a serious decision for the music talents of the country.

He also expressed thanks to the Iran Music Association, the main organizer of the festival.

Over 2000 musicians aged between 15 and 29 staged classical and folk performances at the festival.

The 13th National Festival of Youth Music ran at several halls in Tehran for one month.

Photo: A young honoree poses with his award at the closing ceremony of the 13th National Festival of Youth Music at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 27, 2019. (Mehr/Behnam Tofiqi)

