Busan film festival to premiere Mahmudi brothers’ “7.5”

TEHRAN – Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi’s latest drama “7.5”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran, will have its premiere at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, a public relations team for the movie announced on Wednesday.

The film tells the story of seven Afghan and Iranian girls in seven episodes. All the girls are having their own wedding ceremony on the same Friday night, while each are dealing with their own problems.

All the Mahmudi brothers’ previous films “A Few Cubic Meters of Love”, “Parting” and “Rona, Azim’s Mother” competed in previous editions of the Busan International Film Festival.

“Rona, Azim’s Mother” won the Kim Ji-seok Award at the 23rd edition of the festival in 2018, while “Parting” received the jury’s special mention in the New Currents section in 2016.

Starring Iranian actors Mohsen Tanabandeh and Mojtaba Pirzadeh, “Rona, Azim’s Mother” is about Azim, an Afghan refugee who works as a janitor in Tehran. While helping with his mother and his brother’s family plan to smuggle themselves into Germany, he feels betrayed by his brother when he abandons their mother.

“Parting” tells the story of teenage lovers Nabi and Fereshteh who are separated by her family’s flight from Afghanistan. After years apart, Nabi decides to find Fereshteh and risk the hardships of flight and resettlement in Europe with a hope for a better life.

Both films were Afghanistan’s submission to the Annual Academy Awards in 2016 and 2018, but they did not make the shortlist.

The 24th Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 3 to 12.

Photo: A poster for “7.5” by Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi.

