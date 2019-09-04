Muslim mourners mark martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS)  

Muslim mourners travel on a street in Karbala, Iraq on September 3, 2019 in a group representing the caravan of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions when they embarked on a journey to Kufa in 680 CE.

In 680 CE on Ashura, the tenth day of the lunar month of Muharram, Imam Hussein (AS) and a number of his loyal companions were martyred in battle against the oppressive Umayyad dynasty. (Tehran Times/Zoheir Seidanlu)

