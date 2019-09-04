Cuba reiterates solidarity with Iran in face of U.S. extreme pressure 

TEHRAN – Cuba has expressed its solidarity with Iran in the face of the U.S. extreme pressure, as both countries celebrate their 40th anniversary of resumption of diplomatic ties and seek to forge warmer political and economic relations.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Havana Rashid Bayat Mokhtari who submitted a copy of his credentials to the Cuban minister in Havana on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, the two sides reiterated their will to continue strengthening bilateral ties.

Through unilateral sanctions on Iran and Cuba, they emphasized, the U.S. is working hard to destabilize governments in Tehran and Havana in order to achieve its political objectives.

“I received H.E. Mr. Rashid Bayat Mokhtari, ambassador of Iran. We ratified our willingness to continue strengthening bilateral links when we mark 40th anniversary of re-establishment of diplomatic relations. I reiterated our solidarity in the face of U.S. aggressive escalation vs Iran,” tweeted the Cuban chief diplomat after the meeting.

To commemorate four decades of political relations between the two nations that revolted against the U.S. interests in their countries, the Iranian envoy to Cuba, along with several high-ranking Cuban officials, also took part in a ceremony to unveil a stamp that celebrates the anniversary.

SP/PA