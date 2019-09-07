The Muslims can’t survive without unity!

MASHAHD - What is the definition of survival? In my opinion, it is not just an ability to feed oneself or even enjoy life, but an ability to have a voice without which there is no respect and honor in the world. Whoever doesn’t have a voice, have no say in the matters and decisions affecting their lives as it has been happening ever since the establishment of the United Nations driven by the undemocratic Security Council with a political hegemony.

If natural resources were enough to earn respect, then Saudi Arabia would have been most respected and successful country in the world, but it shows that without a meritocratic society, institutions, and infrastructure of its own, a state is defenseless and dependant. Natural and human resources, as well as sustained socio-cultural values and infrastructure, are necessary to survive in the competing world.

The Muslims collectively have abundant natural and human resources as well as socio-cultural values, but they lack peace and progress due to the lack of a political voice and they lack a voice because of a lack of unity. The unity is lacking because of a lack of tolerance and understanding.

The understanding is lacking due to lack of communication between the Muslim countries. The communication is lacking due to harsh visa restrictions, which have been imposed because of mistrust and the mistrust has been caused by a long period of Western interference in the Muslim countries using them against each other.

The American led United Nations has not only failed to solve any of the Muslim problems but in fact caused more problems. Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria are fresh examples. The political and economic relations between the Muslim countries do not last long because of American interference. An incomplete Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipe Line Agreement is a prime example.

On 30 January 2013, Pakistan's federal government approved a deal with Iran for laying Pakistan's segment of a pipeline. On 27 February 2013, the construction of the Pakistani section was agreed. On 11 March 2013, inauguration of the construction works on the Pakistani section of the pipeline were inaugurated by president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and president of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

According to Javad Owji, managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company, the pipeline in Pakistan was expected to be constructed in 22 months with the participation of Iran. The PPP Government of Pakistan failed to start work on gas pipeline and the successive Muslim League Government allayed any fear of external pressure to abandon the agreement with Iran, but later on 25-Feb-2014, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the National Assembly that the project for the moment was off the table. He cited international sanctions as the issue.

Analysts said the Saudi government was also pressurizing Pakistan to leave the agreement. Saudi Arabia itself is an undemocratic state. Yet, it has started a pointless war with a poor neighbor Yeman on the incredible claim of support for democracy in Yemen. Saudi Arabia and UAE action against Qatar was also considered unfair by unbiased commentators. Pakistan is now said to be reconsidering resuming the gas Pipe Line project with Iran but maybe because of deteriorating relations with Saudi Arabia.

These are just a few facts of Muslim countries conflicts with each other due to external interference. In any event, the Muslim countries must realize that they have no future without unity. The sooner they start cooperation and stop confrontation, the better. This is exactly what the Muslim masses want them to do and this is the only way they can be able to solve political problems in the Muslim World and enjoy peace and prosperity.

