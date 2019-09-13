What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Dashti is underway at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Pink Moon” will run until September 25 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

Painting

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maryam Eyvazi.

The exhibit will run until September 18 at the gallery located at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Paintings by Zohreh Aqebati are currently on display in an exhibition at Sherveh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Nature of Kerman” will run until September 18 at the gallery, which can be found at 9 Khojasteh Alley, Daemi St. off Fatemi St.

* A collection of paintings by Narges Aqai is on display in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The season of Water and Color” will be running until September 18 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

* Bahareh Zargaran, Maryam Sheikhi, Nafiseh Kazemi, Ghazaleh Jasemi, Ahmad Sharbaati and six other artists are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Shamis Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 19 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Sahar Alizadeh is underway at Jaleh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Improperly” will run until September 22 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Mani Ramhormozi are on view in an exhibition at A Gallery.

The exhibit named “Strangeness of Subscriptions” runs until September 23 at the gallery located at 7 Arshad Alley, off Azodi St., Karim Khan Ave.



Photo

* Photos by Fatemeh Pazuki, Kavus Hosseinpur and Marzieh Heidarzadeh are on display in an exhibition at AG Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until September 19 at the gallery that can be found at 43 Azodi St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Raja Behravesh, Nazanin Zadmehr, Neda Tabrizi, Ashkan Shokri, Padideh Farzan and Sanaz Khodadad are showcasing their video arts in an exhibition at Mah-e Mehr Gallery.

The exhibit named “Upgrade” runs until September 16 at the gallery located at 7 Nilufar Alley, off Africa Ave.



Ceramics

* An exhibition of ceramic works by Dorsa Asadi is underway at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

Entitled “Elle and Belle: A Tale with No Rise and Fall”, the exhibit will be running until September 18 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

ABU/MMS/YAW