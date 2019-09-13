Zurich Film Festival picks two films from Iran 

TEHRAN – Saeid Rustai’s drama “Just 6.5” and Mahnaz Mohammadi’s fiction-feature debut movie “Son-Mother” will be competing in the 15th Zurich Film Festival running from September 26 to October 6, the organizers have announced.

The two films will be screened in the official competition with American filmmaker Oliver Stone as the jury president.

Starring Payman Maadi, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar and Farhad Aslani, “Just 6.5” shows a police group under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

“Son-Mother” is about a widow who works tirelessly at a factory, failing due to the U.S. imposed sanctions, in the current era in Iran. She receives a marriage proposal that could mean financial security, but could also tear her family apart.

Starring Maryam Bubani, Raha Khodayari and Shiva Ordui, “Son-Mother” is a co-production between Iran and the Czech Republic.

The official competition features the best cinematic discoveries from all over the world with 14 first, second and third directorial works competing for the Golden Eye Award.

Laura Bispuri from Italy, Ciro Guerra from Colombia, Sebastian Koch from Germany and Tiziana Soudani from Switzerland are other jury members of the international section.

Photo: A scene from “Son-Mother”, a film by Mahnaz Mohammadi.

