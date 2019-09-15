Iran, Turkey to produce movie on Rumi, Shams 

TEHRAN – Iran and Turkey will collaborate on a joint film project, which will focus on the lives of the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi and Shams-i Tabrizi, the wandering sage who later became the mentor of Rumi in the 13th century CE.

Hassan Fat’hi, director of the popular Iranian TV series “The Tenth Night”, “Zero Degree Orbit” and “Shahrzad”, will direct the movie titled “Drunk on Love”, a public relations team for the movie announced on Sunday.

Palme d’Or winning actor Shahab Hosseini from Iran is due to play the role of Shams. He was named best actor for his role in Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman” at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

A cast and crew of A-list Iranian and Turkish actors will join the project in the near future.

The entire film will shot in Konya, a Turkish town that is home to the mausoleum of Rumi.

Fat’hi and Farhad Tohidi are co-writing the screenplay, and Mehran Borumand from Iran and an unnamed person from Turkey will collaborate as producers on the project.

Rumi (1207-1273) undertook one or two journeys to Syria, during one of which he met the dervish, Shams.

However, he was deeply influenced by Shams during their second visit in Konya on November 30, 1244.

For months, the two men constantly interacted, and as a result, Rumi neglected his disciples and family, who could not tolerate the close relationship.

One night in 1247, Shams disappeared forever. This experience turned Rumi into a poet. The Divan of Shams is a true translation of his experiences into poetry.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Hassan Fat’hi (R) directs Shahab Hosseini (L) and Taraneh Alidoosti in a scene from the popular romance series “Shahrzad”.

RM/MMS/YAW