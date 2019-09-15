Literati to commemorate Shahriar in Tabriz, Tehran 

TEHRAN – Literati will gather in Tehran and Tabriz to commemorate Iranian poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi (1906-1988), who wrote under the pseudonym Shahriar.

Iranians commemorate Shahriar on his death anniversary, September 18, which is also Iran’s National Day of Poetry and Literature.

The program will begin on Tuesday at the mausoleum of Shahriar in his birthplace Tabriz, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The program will continue at Tehran’s Milad Tower on Wednesday. Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi is expected to deliver a speech.

Shahriar, who also composed works in Azerbaijani, was mainly influenced by the poetry of Hafez.

He published his first book of poems in 1929 with prefaces by Persian literature scholars Mohammad-Taqi Bahar, Saeid Nafisi and Pejman Bakhtiari.

“Heidar Babaya Salam” is Shahriar’s most famous Azerbaijani poetry collection, which highlights his birthplace, the village of Heidar Baba.

Photo: A portrait of Shahriar.

