Rouhani felicitates Nicaragua on Independence Day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has offered his congratulations to the Nicaraguan people and government over the country’s Independence Day.

In a message to his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega Saavedra on Sunday, Rouhani congratulated the 198th anniversary of the Central American country’s independence, Tasnim reported.

He also expressed Iran’s willingness to strengthen friendly ties between the two countries.

Rouhani hailed the recent “serious steps” taken by the two countries to boost cooperation in all areas, including bilateral trade.

Nicaragua declared independence from Spain on September 15, 1821.

Promotion of ties with Latin American countries has been among the top priorities of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy over the past decades.

