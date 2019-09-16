Yarava Ensemble to perform at German festival 

TEHRAN – Yarava Ensemble from Tehran will be giving a concert in October at Randfestspiele, a music festival taking place in Zepernick, a district in the German city of Berlin.

Mehdi Jalali is the leader of the ensemble, which is scheduled to perform a repertoire of works by contemporary Iranian musicians at the festival, the organizers have announced.

“Water” is the theme of the 27th edition of the festival, which will be held from October 3 to 6.

German opera singer and composer Margarete Huber, her fellow cellist Ulrike Brand and double bass player Matthias Bauer will accompany Yarava in their first performance on October 3.

The ensemble will give their second performance on October 6.

Golnaz Khalili, Pegah Taslimi, Shaqayeq Baqeri and Asal Karimi are members of the group.

Photo: German violinist Susanne Zapf accompanies the Tehran-based ensemble Yarava in a concert at the Da Theater House in May 2017.

