Iran says closely watching developments in Latin America

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, has said Iran closely watches developments in Latin America, especially the hostile moves adopted by the U.S. government against Cuba and Venezuela.

“We are following the developments in the Latin American region, including the U.S. government’s hostile actions against Cuba and Venezuela, with sensitivity,” Amir Abdollahian said, Mehr reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Cuban Foreign Ministry Director General for Middle East and North Africa Affairs Hector Igarza Cabrera in Tehran on Sunday.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian highlighted the importance of strengthening ties and cooperation between Iran and Cuba in different fields.

“The friendly and lasting relations between the two countries is a firm basis for promoting the level of bilateral relations in political, parliamentary, economic and cultural fields,” he said.

The Iranian advisor further hailed the 40-year-old relations between the two countries, saying “there has been good cooperation between the two countries over the past four decades.”

“Latin America and the leading countries in the region, including Cuba, are at the center of Iran’s foreign policy,” he added.

The Cuban diplomat, for his part, pointed to the good relations between the two countries, saying “Havana welcomes the development of political, economic and cultural ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Iranian, Cuban parliaments can play an important role in accelerating economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Havana, Cabrera remarked.

Concluding his remarks, Cabrera thanked the Islamic Republic for its support for Cuba against the U.S. imperialist policies.

