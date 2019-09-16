Raisi: Iran to have Canada’s assets seized in retaliation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahimi Raisi has warned Canada that if it does not reverse its decision on confiscating Iran’s assets, the Iranian Judiciary and Foreign Ministry will cooperate to identify Canada’s assets through international bodies and have them seized.

“No country will be allowed to violate the rights of the Iranian nation under any circumstances,” Raisi asserted, Tasnim reported.

The comments came days after it was reported that Canada had seized and sold some $30 million worth of Iranian assets, including two buildings in Ottawa and Toronto, to “victims of terror attacks” that took place in Lebanon and Israel.

Iran has denied any role in the attacks which the courts have based their cases to appropriate the country’s frozen assets.

“The Iranian nation has proved that it would not give in to force over any issue, and if Canada does not abandon this course of action and expropriates the Islamic Republic of Iran’s assets, we will definitely launch a joint program in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary’s international department, to detect Canada’s properties,” Raisi said.

“We will by no means remain silent on this issue,” the top judge added.

Canada severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012. The country’s pro-Israel lobby has been very influential in shaping Ottawa’s anti-Iran policies.

