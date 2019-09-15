Kadkhodaei: Seizure of Iran’s assets in Canada is an example of ‘economic terrorism’

TEHRAN – Abbasali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, has described the recent move by Canada to sell $30 million worth of Iranian assets as a blatant example of “state-run economic terrorism.”

“Economic terrorism is a method in which Western governments seize or confiscate other nations’ economic resources and interests through misusing legal tools without fair legal procedures,” Kadkhodaei tweeted on Saturday evening, Tasnim reported.

“Canada’s seizure of Iranian state properties is a blatant example of state-run economic terrorism,” remarked Kadkhodaei, a law expert.

“Canada’s action is contrary to generally recognized principles of international law, including the principle of sovereignty,” the Guardian Council spokesman added.

He also called on Iran’s Judiciary to take a countermeasure against the Canadian government.

The comments came after a report by Global News said Canada had gifted some $30 million worth of Iranian assets to the victims of terrorist attacks in which Iran says has not been involved, according to Press TV.

According to the report, the victims have received their share of the money earned through the sale of two Iranian-owned buildings in Ottawa and Toronto, a document filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in August reveals.

The valuable Ottawa property, sold for $26.5 million, was used as the Iranian Cultural Center, and the Toronto building, sold for $1.85 million, served as the Center for Iranian Studies, the Global News reported.

In addition to the $28 million earned from the sale of the two properties, the victims were also awarded a share of some $2.6 million seized from Iran’s bank accounts. Documents also list a Toyota Camry and Mazda MPV.

In particular, they include the family of Marla Bennett, a U.S. citizen killed in a 2002 bombing that rocked the Hebrew University in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The attacks are mostly blamed on Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements Hamas and Hezbollah. The families claimed that the Iranian government supported the two organizations and was therefore responsible for their actions.

Iran has denied any role in the attacks, saying the court ruling is an unlawful move that will have consequences for the Ottawa government if not revoked.

