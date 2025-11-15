'Pressure Won’t Work'

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA has firmly dismissed a forthcoming anti-Iran resolution expected at the agency’s Board of Governors meeting, emphasizing that such measures will have no impact on the country’s implementation of nuclear safeguards.

Reza Najafi made the remarks as the Board is scheduled to convene in Vienna from November 19 to 21.

Najafi criticized the United States and the European trio of Britain, France, and Germany — collectively known as the E3 — for preparing a politically motivated resolution targeting Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA. He accused Washington and the E3 of attempting to manipulate international mechanisms to advance “unreasonable and coercive” demands on the Iranian nation.

“Pressuring IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to base reports on expired UN Security Council resolutions is unlawful, unjustified, and counterproductive,” Najafi said. “Such actions not only complicate diplomatic efforts but also undermine negotiations. Importantly, they will not alter Iran’s compliance with its safeguards obligations, which have been lawfully implemented under the supervision of IAEA inspectors.”

The current tensions can be traced to a dramatic escalation in June. On June 13, 2025, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iranian territory, triggering a 12-day war that claimed the lives of at least 1,064 Iranians, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States joined the hostilities by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, actions Tehran strongly condemned as gross violations of international law.

In response, Iran’s armed forces carried out retaliatory strikes against strategic targets in the occupied territories and hit the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military facility in West Asia. Iranian officials highlighted that the Israeli attacks came just hours after the adoption of a politically motivated resolution by the IAEA Board and targeted nuclear facilities fully monitored under the Safeguards Agreement.

Following the June attacks, Iran’s parliament unanimously voted on June 25 to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA. Lawmakers stressed that the Board’s June 12 directive and related resolutions had created conditions for the Israeli aggression. Since then, Tehran has consistently emphasized that its nuclear program remains peaceful and fully monitored by the IAEA, rejecting Western attempts to politicize the agency’s mandate.

Despite the suspension, discussions between Iran and the IAEA resumed in September. However, Iranian officials warned that the E3’s decision to invoke the UN “snapback” mechanism following the Cairo agreement created “new conditions” that effectively undermined the framework for cooperation. The IAEA has not publicly criticized this move, continuing instead to pressure Iran to meet its safeguards obligations.

The diplomatic situation has been further complicated by the November 12 IAEA report from its director general Rafael Grossi. The report, covering developments since his early September assessment, reviews verification issues that emerged after Iran suspended cooperation for security and domestic legislative reasons. It also provides updated estimates of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile: 9,874.9 kilograms in total, including 9,040.5 kilograms in the form of UF6, as of June 13, shortly before cooperation was suspended.

Press reports indicate that the E3 is preparing a new resolution for submission at the upcoming Board of Governors meeting. The draft resolution remains under discussion in the capitals of the three European countries, and it is not yet clear whether the United States will formally co-sponsor it.

Grossi’s report calls on Tehran to cooperate with inspectors and grant access to affected sites, while largely avoiding direct comment on the June attacks. Iranian officials have stressed that the country will respond to any unlawful or politically motivated measures, and that unilateral steps against Iran are unacceptable.

Moscow has voiced strong criticism of the European initiative. Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, warned that the E3’s actions risk creating a complete diplomatic impasse. Meanwhile, Tehran maintains that its nuclear activities remain peaceful and fully monitored, while reaffirming its right to defend national interests in the face of aggression.

Najafi concluded by reiterating that Iran will continue to uphold its safeguards obligations in accordance with international law and IAEA protocols. “The Iranian nation will not be coerced by politically motivated resolutions. We will continue to implement our peaceful nuclear program transparently, and any external pressures will not change our lawful and responsible stance,” he explained.

As the Board of Governors prepares to convene, Iranian officials insist that the international community condemn the unlawful aggression against Iran and respect its legal right to pursue peaceful nuclear development without interference.