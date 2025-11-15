IRGC navy seizes oil tanker off southern Makran coast

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has seized the oil tanker Talara off the southern coast of Makran following a judicial order.

The IRGC Navy said its rapid reaction units began tracking the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker at 7:30 a.m. on Friday after a court mandated the seizure of its cargo. The vessel, carrying 30,000 tons of petrochemical materials and bound for Singapore, was directed to anchorage for inspection over violations.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy emphasized that the operation “was carried out in accordance with legal duties to protect the national interests and resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Officials added that the tanker, its cargo, and documentation were thoroughly examined, concluding that the vessel was transporting unauthorized goods.

U.S. officials confirmed that the Talara had departed Ajman, United Arab Emirates, en route to Singapore when IRGC forces intercepted it.