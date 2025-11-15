New signs of continued nuclear negotiations

TEHRAN - Arman-e-Emrooz, in a commentary, dealt with the recent phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi of Iran.

It wrote: In the complex international diplomacy, where every phone call or meeting can serve as a piece of a larger puzzle, fresh indications of the continuation of Iran’s nuclear negotiations have emerged. In this conversation, the two sides shared views on ties and regional issues and discussed the “snapback” sanctions pursued by France, Britain, and Germany at the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Russia, as one of the key partners in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has consistently played the role of mediator, and this call sends a clear message to the West: Tehran is ready to negotiate, but not under unilateral pressure. The dialogue demonstrates that communication channels with Moscow remain open and active, even as the shadow of military threats looms over the Middle East. Reports of a confidential meeting of European foreign ministers on Iran’s nuclear file have sparked a wave of speculation. Europe, despite verbal threats, still believes diplomacy is the primary option.

Javan: Israel’s nature without America

Javan wrote about America’s true stance toward Iran: Regional events and the attacks of the Zionist-American front against Iran clearly prove that the most dangerous enemy for the region is not the Zionist regime, but the United States. From this perspective, the Zionist regime lacks an independent identity to confront the resistance front; its destructive military raids across regional countries are the product of America’s will, intentions, and support. In reality, the Zionist regime has become merely a regional arm for implementing U.S. foreign policy. America’s record of occupation, crimes, and colonialism in the region spans more than 100 years, and its actions are part of the natural course of its foreign policy. Regarding Iran, Trump’s admission of leading aggressive attacks against our country (a reference to remarks by Trump he was “very much in charge”’ of Israel’s attack on Iran) confirms that all actions of the Zionist regime stem from the White House’s think tanks and cannot be decided independently. Trump’s slogans and claims of peacemaking in the region are examples of America’s attempts to rebuild its image and regain influence over regional public opinion. Therefore, responsible institutions must align themselves against America’s updated strategies and block its political schemes.

Arman-e-Melli: IAEA’s efforts to restart negotiations

Arman-e-Melli analyzed the recent developments surrounding the Iran nuclear issue. The paper argued that negotiations between Iran and the West over the nuclear file have reached a deadlock. Recently, France expressed willingness to play a role in this matter, but Tehran remains distrustful of the Europeans, since they yielded to U.S. pressure and activated the “snapback” mechanism despite American and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June. Iran is trying to create a process in which opponents of the three European countries’ actions at the UN Security Council coordinate their language on the nuclear issue. Considerable efforts have therefore been made for representatives of Iran, China, and Russia to adopt a unified stance. In the days following the 12-day war, both Russia and China took positions aligned with Iran, showing that although Tehran has scaled back talks with Europe and suspended negotiations with the U.S., it is striving to build a united front against the West so that the nuclear file can reach a diplomatic balance. Tehran intends this time to negotiate with the West from the standpoint of China and Russia, since its previous dealings with Europe collapsed after Trump abandoned the JCPOA, which ultimately led to European non-compliance and the near collapse of the agreement.

Resalat: The great stone

In an article, Resalat discussed Iran’s strength against superpowers, especially the United States. The paper said: For 22 years, the U.S. has held military drills rehearsing plans to attack Iran, but each time the Pentagon opposed attack, and no American president dared to order one. Trump, however, recklessly tested America’s chances of a military strike against Iran during the 12-day war. American warmongers realized that Iran cannot be attacked militarily or politically—let alone culturally—since in the recent conflict, Iran demonstrated its power both domestically and across its cultural geography worldwide. The key point in the 12-day war was that no military power, nuclear or non-nuclear, in the world dares to fire at the U.S. and Israel, but Iran has that resolve. This determination places Iran at the summit of a global power pole, from which no force can bring it down. Today, “cultural Iran” is the great millstone of global power, representing the banner of justice and freedom among the nations of the world.