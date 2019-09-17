Iran’s Nejati seizes bronze at World Wrestling C’ships

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Alireza Nejati won a bronze medal at the 2019 Wrestling World Championships (WWC) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

He defeated Uzbekistan’s Elmurat Tasmuradov 7-5 at the 60kg bronze medal match.

Mirambek Ainagulov of Kazakhstan also claimed the bronze medal after defeating Lenur Temirov from Ukraine.

Kenichiro Fumita of Japan won the gold medal, beating Russian Sergey Emelin 10-5 in the final match.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Saeid Abdvali had claimed a bronze medal at the 82kg weight class on Sunday.

The top six finishers in each weight class will earn the Olympics berth.

The 2019 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from 14 September to 22 September, 2019.

About 1,000 wrestlers from 102 countries compete in the competition.