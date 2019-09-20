Avant-garde artist Masud Arabshahi dies at 84

TEHRAN – Masud Arabshahi, one of the pioneers of Iranian conceptual art, died of heart failure at a Tehran hospital on Wednesday. He was 84, his wife Giti has announced.

Arabshahi was born in Tehran in September 1935. He studied design and painting when he was a teenager and at the same time he was interested in traditional crafts, arts and ancient Persian heritage.

The fascination, which always stayed with him, led him to the widespread exploration of patterns and codes, and ancient artifacts from the ancient history of Iran and his experience with pottery helped him on this path.

During the 1940s, when he was finishing his studies in the field of architecture at the Faculty of Decorative Arts of Tehran, he began work on bas reliefs and showcased his artworks in Iran, the United States and several countries in Europe.

He held about 20 solo exhibits in Iran, France and the U.S. He also took part in over 40 exhibits in Iran, France and the U.S., Tunisia, Italy, England and Switzerland. His works were honored during several art events.

Photo: Masud Arabshahi in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW