Iran maintains visa waiver program for Omani nationals

TEHRAN – The cabinet of ministers on Wednesday approved to maintain a visa waiver program for Omani nationals which had been ratified last September for a one-year period.

“The government took the decision in light of the friendly atmosphere in relations between the two nations and also in line with the reciprocal action of Oman for facilitating the entry of Iranian nationals,” IRIB reported.

Last September, and in a unilateral measure, the Islamic Republic approved that Omani citizens can visit the country without a visa, considering the good relations between the two countries.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei announced earlier in June that Iran has decided not to stamp the passports of foreign tourists to help them skip the U.S. travel ban.

“President Hassan Rouhani assigned the airport police not to stamp passports of foreign tourists. Taking into consideration the fact that America is practicing the economic terrorism plans, and people who travel to Iran may feel a bit afraid that they may be pressured by America,” Rabiei told reporters.

AFM/MG