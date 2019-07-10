Iran to establish visa-free regime for the Chinese on July 16

TEHRAN – As of July 16, Chinese passport holders will no longer need visas to enter Iran, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

The privilege is valid for 15 days of stay in the Islamic Republic.

In late June, the Iranian government, in a unilateral measure, approved to waive the visa requirement for Chinese travelers.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei announced in June that Iran has decided not to stamp the passports of foreign tourists to help them skip the U.S. travel ban.

“President Hassan Rouhani assigned the airport police not to stamp passports of foreign tourists. Taking into consideration the fact that America is practicing the economic terrorism plans, and people who travel to Iran may feel a bit afraid that they may be pressured by America,” Rabiei told reporters in Tehran. He added that this can invite more tourists to Iran.

Nearly 7.8 million tourists traveled to Iran in the last fiscal year (ended March 20), showing a 52.5 percent growth compared with the preceding year.

AFM/MG