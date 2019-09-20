U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran is not working, says cleric

TEHRAN – Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Movahedi Kermani says Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy against Iran is not working.

“The United States assumes that it can bring the Iranian people to their knees by increasing its economic pressure, but everyone knows that their economic pressure has not been working,” Movahedi Kermani said, addressing worshipers in Tehran on Friday.

“That is why they lie as much as they can,” he added.

He said while the enemy seeks its goals by telling lies, “we should follow our policy of ‘resistance economy’.”

In similar remarks last week, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the United States’ failed policy of maximum pressure on Iran has turned into “maximum deceit”.

“Having failed at ‘maximum pressure’, Secretary Pompeo is turning to ‘maximum deceit’,” Zarif tweeted.

Zarif’s comments came as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the Yemeni drone attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia on September 14.

“Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia” and that “there is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen,” Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo added, “The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression.”

Zarif said blaming Iran for the dangers ensuing the Saudi-led war on Yemen “won’t end the disaster”.

Iran’s four-point plan put forward in April 2015 is the remedy for the current situation, Zarif insisted.

