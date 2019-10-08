Nation has overcome ‘maximum pressure’, says Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the Iranian nation has successfully passed the difficult test of countering the “maximum pressure” policy of the ill-wishers.

“The enemies of the Islamic establishment and the Iranian nation, while they may not confess, have accepted the fact that the maximum pressure strategy has failed and they should throw away such approach when facing the Iranian nation,” Rouhani said at a meeting with top officials of the Intelligence Ministry.

He praised all governmental bodies and the armed forces for their efforts in countering the enemies, saying such approach should continue until the enemies completely lose hope on the maximum pressure strategy.

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions on Iran as part of “maximum pressure” against the country.

Iranian officials insist that the maximum pressure policy has failed.

In similar remarks last month, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the United States’ failed policy of maximum pressure on Iran has turned into “maximum deceit”.

“Having failed at ‘maximum pressure’, Secretary Pompeo is turning to ‘maximum deceit’,” Zarif tweeted.

Zarif’s comments came as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the Yemeni drone attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia on September 14.

Zarif said blaming Iran for the dangers ensuing the Saudi-led war on Yemen “won’t end the disaster”.

Elsewhere in his Tuesday remarks, Rouhani said the Intelligence Ministry’s approach should be aimed to create a secure society.

“Different social strata and tastes should [be able to] believe in the healthy approach and strength of the Intelligence Ministry and feel security and tranquility whenever they hear the ministry’s name,” he stressed.

