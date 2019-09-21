Shahu album “Cedars Die Standing” honoring Iranian marine commandos released

TEHRAN – Shahu, a major Iranian traditional music group, has released its new “Cedars Die Standing” in honor of those Iranian marine commandos who took part in the operation to liberate Khorramshahr from the Iraqi forces in 1982, the Rudaki Foundation announced on Saturday.

Musician Hamed Saqiri has drawn inspiration to compose the album from the memories of Captain Hushang Samadi, who was the commander of Marine Battalion 1 that fought during the operation.

“Cedars Die Standing”, which has been recorded in collaboration with the Rudaki Foundation, will be unveiled during a special ceremony at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Thursday.

The southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war and it was liberated on May 24, 1982.

Photo: A poster for the unveiling ceremony of the music album “Cedars Die Standing”.

