Iran’s Karimi bags silver at World Wrestling C’ships

TEHRAN – Alireza Karimi from Iran won a silver medal being defeated by Rio Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox at the final of 92kg class of the 2019 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

The American wrestler dominated Karimi 4-0 in the final bout. Cox became the second U.S. man to win an Olympic or world title without surrendering a point in more than 30 years (joining Kyle Dake from last year).

Irakli Mtsituri from Georgia and Russian Alikhan Zhabrailov won the bronze medal.

Earlier on the day, Younes Emami won a bronze medal at the 70kg class after defeating Briton Nicolae Cojocaru 8-0.

On Sunday, Iran’s Hassan Yazdani will meet Deepak Punia from India at the 86kg final match.

The 2019 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.