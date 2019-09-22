Iran’s Yazdani wins gold at World Wrestling C‘ships

TEHRAN – Hassan Yazdani from Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2019 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday after his Indian rival Deepak Punia withdrew from the final because of injuries from previous rounds.

The Iranian freestyle wrestler, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games, was scheduled to meet Punia in the 86kg final.

"My leg is swollen up and it is hurting. The eye is swollen too, but it happens in wrestling. I picked up both injuries during the first round. I am not fighting in the final (because of leg injury)," Deepak told Sportstar from Nur-Sultan on Sunday.

Iran’s freestyle team wrapped up the 2019 World Championships with one bronze, one silver and one gold medal.

Alireza Karimi had won a silver in 92kg category and Younes Emami seized a bronze medal at the 70kg class.

The 2019 World Wrestling Championships were held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.