“Drunken on Love” getting advice from Rumi expert Mohammad-Ali Movahhed 

TEHRAN – Mohammad-Ali Movahhed, a top Iranian expert on Molalna Jalal ad-Din Rumi, is working as an advisor to “Drunken on Love”, a joint film project between Iran and Turkey about the Persian poet and mystic, which was banned by two Shia clerics on Tuesday.

Director Hassan Fat’hi, who is also co-writing the screenplay with Farhad Tohidi, has held several sessions with Movahhed in Istanbul and Tehran to discuss the story of the project in detail, the Persian service of ILNA reported on Wednesday.

The 97-year-old Movahhed was honored for his lifetime achievements by the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO at the University of Tehran in December 2018.

A new corrected copy of Rumi’s masterpiece Masnavi-ye Manavi by Movahhed was unveiled at the Academy of Persian Language and Literature in Tehran in December 2017.

“Drunken on Love”, which will be about Rumi’s life story and his devotion to his mentor, Shams-i Tabrizi, will be filmed on location in the Turkish town of Konya, home to the mausoleum of Rumi.

In statements published on Tuesday, Shia clerics Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi and Ayatollah Hossein Nuri Hamedani banned the project over its Sufism content.

“Due to the fact that this film helps to promote the deviated sect of Sufism, making the film is impermissible based on sharia and must be stopped,” Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi said.

Ayatollah Nuri Hamedani said, “Based on a remark from Imam Sadeq (AS), the sect of Sufism is our enemy and its promotion in any form is not allowed and it is haram.”

Photo: Director Hassan Fat’hi (L) and Rumi expert Mohammad-Ali Movahhed meet in an undated photo.

