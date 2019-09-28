Theater elites honored at Samandarian Awards

TEHRAN – Three members of the Iranian stage elites, actor and director Akbar Zanjanpur, playwright and director Hossein Kiani, and director Mahmudreza Rahimi, were honored at the 7th annual Samandarian Awards on Friday.

The awards were established by the Samandarian Theater Academy in 2013 one year after the death of the veteran theater teacher and director Hamid Samandarian. The academy was founded by his son, Kaveh, and his widow, Homa Rusta who also died in 2015.

A member of theater elites including Ehteram Borumand, Fahimeh Rahiminia, Mohammad-Ali Najafi, Sirus Ebrahimzadeh, Ali Puyan and Atabak Naderi attended the ceremony.

The names and memories of Samandarian and his wife were remembered at the ceremony through a video screened for the participants.

The awards were later handed to the honorees by graphic designer Ebrahim Haqiqi, as well as stage directors Hamid Amjad and Hamid Labkhandeh.

Samandarian’s son Kaveh and his wife cut the cake of the ceremony at the end.

Photo: This combination photo shows Akbar Zanjanpur (L), Mahmudreza Rahimi and Hossein Kiani.

