The Best Travel Guides and Tips for Your Trip to Iran

The Language and Religion: While Iran has a divergent population whose languages and dialects may vary from region to region, including Turkic, Kurdish, Luri, Arabic etc., the official language of Iran is Persian. The state religion of the country is Islam, while there are an outstanding number of people practicing other religions such as Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism.

Dress Code

All tourists traveling to Iran should consider the country’s dress code. Since 1979, after the Islamic Revolution, women aging 9 years or older have become obliged by law to cover their hair and body.

Do not panic! It is not as hard as you may think. No one will arrest you for not covering your entire hair or your arms. Just remember that women traveling to Iran should wear headscarves. Legs, shoulders, and tops of arms should also be covered. Men wearing shorts or sleeveless vest would not be allowed on the street.

Culture-Bond Behavior

One of the cultural habits of Iranians is called Taarof. Defined as the “the Persian art of etiquette”, this is a code of behavior and civility that is practiced in almost every situation, but one should be mindful of it especially when you’re shopping or when you’re invited to a place. Another point to remember is that Iranians are physically intimate in social interactions; a hug and three kisses on each cheek are common when greeting, even among same-sex friends.

Prohibited Activities

Purchasing and drinking alcohol is not permitted in Iran. It is also illegal to use drugs in public.

All You Need to Know about Iran Visa Requirements

Iran is an exotic country covered in a mist of doubt and fear. BUT, truth be told, the country and its people deserve much more credit and getting a visa for traveling there is not as complicated as it may sound, yup even for US citizens. We have gathered a small “how to” on getting a visa to Iran, may you check out our Iran visa fee and requirement page to learn about how to apply for Iranian visa.

Iran Travel Health Insurance fee

Insurance is a must before traveling in general. We recommend that tourists get insurance from a reliable company in their home country before traveling to Iran. Otherwise, travelers to Iran can make sure they get this service by the Iran Insurance Corporation for 15 € per person.

Cost of Travel in Iran

Cost of Inner City Transportation

Bus: Depends on the city of your journey but the minimum price is 1000 tomans.

Taxi: Depends on the distance of your journey but the minimum price is 1000 tomans.

Metro: Depends on the city of your journey but the minimum price is 1000 tomans.

Cost of Intercity Transportation

Intercity travel in Iran is possible via bus, train, airplane, and taxi (from least expensive to most expensive). It is also possible to travel by the personal car of a trusted person. The major cities have one airport, train station and at least two bus stations located in different parts of the city. Bus transportation is the most common means of traveling across Iran due to its low price and high availability. So, it would be a perfect choice for foreign tourists who are after cheap means of transportation and have many spots on their itinerary. It is possible to buy bus tickets in Iran directly at bus terminals (in Rials only) or via Iran Bus Ticket Online Service page on IranRoute (in Euro only).

Cost of Accommodation in Iran

Tourists in Iran can choose to stay in hostels, hotels (from one star to five stars in some cities), traditional hotels, apartment hotels, ecolodges, campings, and traditional guesthouses. Generally speaking, it’s easy to find the best value budget hotels in the main cities of Iran like Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd. The cost of most accommodations in Iran is affordable for a one-night stay in hotels or hostels. Here, you can find the best budget value budget hotel and hostels in Iran.

Cost of Food & Drink in Iran

Iran is a country with more than 1000 types of food offering a wide range of cuisine. If you try staple food in restaurants, it costs €3-6 depending on the city and restaurant. You can try street food even for less than €1 and typical fast food for €2-4. A complete meal including a starter, main course, dessert, and drink costs about €15-20.

Cost of Entrance Fees in Iran

Iran is all about sightseeing and tourist attractions. If you’d like to see more history and culture, the entrance fee for historical sites and museums is about € 2-3.

Cost of Tours and Things to Do

Iran is all about sightseeing and tourist attractions. These days, more and more tourists from around the world flock to Iran to experience its rich history and culture. If you want to discover more about this wonderful country and this is your first time traveling to Iran, here is a top list of Iran travel experiences and things to do. If you’d like to book and have a great experience of Iran history and culture, here is where you can find the best tour and things to do in Iran.

Iranian Currency Information for Tourists

The official currency of Iran is the Iranian rial (IR). However, people use tomans for their everyday trade. Bank notes and coins are crypt in rial. Every toman is 10 rials, so every 1000 tomans is 10.000 rials. You should be careful whether the price has been announced to you in rials or tomans; if it’s rials, you should take out the last zero and read the number. This is to say, if your shopping or restaurant bill totals 100.000 tomans, you must pay ten notes showing 100.000 rials (remember the last zero must be taken out!).