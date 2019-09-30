Persepolis, Esteghlal into Hazfi Cup Round of 16

TEHRAN – Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams advanced to the Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Monday.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Bonyan Diesel Stadium, Vahid Amiri found the back of the net from close range in the dying moments of the match to give the visiting team a 1-0 win.

Persepolis striker Ali Alipour missed a penalty at the 85th minute.

“I think Persepolis deserved to win because we were the better team. We defeated a strong team because they had defeated Esteghlal in their first match in the league,” Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon said.

Esteghlal also defeated First Division team Gol Reyhan 3-1 in Karaj.

Mohammad Papi was on target for Gol Reyhan in the 38th minute but an own-goal from Hamidreza Divsalar in the 43rd minute handed Esteghlal a 1-1 draw.

After 90 minutes, the two teams went into extra time.

Esteghlal striker Sajad Aghaei scored at the 93rd minute and Farshid Esmaeili made it 3-1 at the 113th minute.

Results:

* Kheibar Khoramabad 0-3 Sepahan

* Paykan 4-0 Shohadaye Razakan Karaj

* Khooshe Talaei Save 3 (1) – 3 (3) Shahin Bushehr

* Fajr Sepasi 2 (3) – 2 (2) Foolad

* Esteghlal Mahshahr 2-1 Mes Novin Kerman

* Pars Jonoubi 1 – 2 Zob Ahan