Esteghlal into Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 8

TEHRAN – Esteghlal defeated Fajr Sepasi at the Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.

Esteghlal, the most decorated football team with seven titles in Hazfi Cup, beat the First Division team 3-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Two teams went into extra time following a 0-0 draw in the regular time.

Vouria Ghafouri opened the scoring in the 112th minute with a set-piece.

Substitute Sajad Aghaei made it 2-0 four minutes later and Daryush Shojaeian scored Esteghlal’s third goal in the 118th minute.

Earlier on the day, Shahrdari Mahshahr defeated Esteghlal Mahshahr 2-1.

On Wednesday, Shahr Khodro lost to Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 in Mashhad, Mes Kerman defeated Zob Ahan 4-2 in Isfahan and Shahin Bushehr beat visiting Saipa 2-0.