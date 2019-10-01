“Asak” named best film at Turkey Golden Saffron festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mehdi Zamanpur’s movie “Asak” was crowned best at the 20th International Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in the northern Turkish town of Safranbolu.

“Asak”, which means a small hand-mill in the local language of southern Iran, is about the life of a blind 80-year-old man who lives in that area.

He earns money by making handicrafts and utensils from stone. He chooses his required stones from the mountains by touching and tasting them.

The Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival was held on the theme of cultural heritage and conservation from September 25 to 28.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Mehdi Zamanpur’s documentary “Asak”.

