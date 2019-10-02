Popular Italian movie “Perfect Strangers” adapted for Tehran stage

TEHRAN – An adaptation of Italian filmmaker Paolo Genovese’s popular 2016 film “Perfect Strangers” will go on stage at Tehran’s Hafez Hall on October 16.

Director Davud Bani-Ardalan has renamed the play “The Dark Side of the Moon” for its performance in Iran.

“Perfect Strangers” is about a couple, Eva and Rocco, who invite their best friends Cosimo and Bianca, Lele and Carlotta, and Peppe to dinner.

During the party they decide to play a dangerous game. They place their cellphones on the table and agree to make all texts and calls public in an attempt to prove that they have nothing to hide.

The film has been remade in many countries, including Spain, Mexico, South Korea, France, Hungary, Greece, China, Russia and Poland.

In July, it was included in the Guinness World Records as it became the most remade movie in cinema history, with a total of 18 versions of the film.

Photo: Iranian director Davud Bani-Ardalan in an undated photo.

