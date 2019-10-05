J. T. Rogers’ play “Oslo” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Yusef Bapiri plans to stage American playwright J. T. Rogers’ play “Oslo” at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranshahr Theater Complex on October 10.

Written in 2016, the play recounts the efforts the Norwegian diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Rod-Larsen made to organize breakthrough negotiations between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat in 1993.

The play premiered in the U.S. in 2016 and it has won several awards including the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Play, the Outer Critics Circle Award for an Outstanding New Broadway Play and the 2017 Drama League Award for an Outstanding Production of a Play.

It also received the Tony Award for Best Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play Award at the 71st Tony Awards in 2017.

Hutan Shakiba, Nima Imanzadeh, Negin Tahamtan, Mehrnush Hajikhani, Puyan Fereiduni and Kimia Kavand are the members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until November 4.

Photo: A poster for “Oslo” by Iranian director Yusef Bapiri.



