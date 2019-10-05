Iranian Film Festival Australia to open with “Castle of Dreams”

TEHRAN – Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams” will open the 9th edition of the Iranian Film Festival Australia (IFFA) in Brisbane on October 24, the organizers have announced.

The film is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The film has been screened at several international events, including the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, where it won awards in three categories, including best film and best director.

The film’s star, Hamed Behdad, also shared the award for best actor with Chinese actor Chang Feng at the event.

It also received the awards for best film and best director at the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival in Georgia in September.

The Iranian Film Festival Australia will continue in Brisbane until October 30 and then will move to Sydney from October 31 to November 6.

Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide will be the next cities to host the festival, which will come to an end in Perth on November 20.

The festival’s lineup will be announced in the near future.

Photo: A scene from “Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi.

