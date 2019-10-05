Ambassador meets Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi has met with President of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil, Mehr reported on Friday.

During the meeting, Masjedi and Barzani discussed Iran-KRG relations and ways to expand them, as well as the developments in Iraq and the region.

It came after the Iranian envoy met with Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government Masrour Barzani during his visit to Erbil, which began on Wednesday.

The two sides conferred on Iran-KRG relations as well as developments in Iraq and the larger region.

Masjedi also met with Secretary of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Executive Committee Fazil Mirani to exchange views on bilateral relations.

While in Erbil, the diplomat also held a meeting with Qubad Talabani, from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), who serves as the KRG deputy prime minister.

Nechirvan Barzani assumed office as KRG president on June 10, 2019.

The post had been vacant since November 2017, when the former president resigned after Kurdistan held a controversial independence referendum.

In September 2017, the Kurdistan Regional Government defied stern warnings from the central government in Baghdad and several other states, and held referendum on separation from mainland Iraq. Kurdish officials said a majority of people had voted “Yes” to secession.

In response, the central government called the vote “unconstitutional” and adopted a series of bans against Erbil.

