New president appointed to Fajr Intl. Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) director Hossein Entezami appointed filmmaker Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur the new director of the Fajr International Film Festival.

Asgarpur replaced Reza Mirkarimi who had held the position since 2016.

Asgarpur was the director of the 20th and 21st editions of the festival in 2002 and 2003.

Entezami also appointed Mirkarimi as a member of the Policymaking Council of the festival, which also includes Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Musavi, cineastes Alireza Shojanuri and Nader Talebzadeh.

The 38th Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran in April 2020.

Photo: Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur in an undated photo (Mehr/Majid Haqdoost).

