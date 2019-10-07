Iranian sculptors taking part in Beirut symposium 

TEHRAN – Iranian sculptors Mohammadreza Zabiholahzadeh, Shahriar Rezai and Mehdi Salahshur are taking part in the 2nd International Sculpture Symposium now underway in Beirut, Lebanon.

The symposium is taking place on the campus of the University of Beirut and will be running until October 15, Iran’s Visual Arts Office has announced.

Also attending are three Italian sculptors Michele Sassi, Luca Prandini and Pierluigi Portale.

The completed sculptures will then be situated in the courtyard of the university.

The University of Beirut in Lebanon and the Lebanese artistic association Murex d’Oriente are the organizers of the symposium.

The director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Lebanon, Monica Zecca, and the Iranian cultural attaché in Beirut, Abbas Khameyar, were among the participating guests at the opening ceremony of the symposium on October 1.

Photo: An artist works on a statue during the 2nd International Sculpture Symposium in Beirut.

